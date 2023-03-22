Todd Field Makes Huge Admission, Says Oscar-nominated Tár ‘highly Likely’ His Last Film

Filmmaker Todd Field recently said that the Cate Blanchett starrer film Tár might be the last directorial effort of his career. The director spoke with Cinema Scope and discussed how difficult it gets when he’s directing a film. While he said that he ‘probably’ wouldn’t be making another film, he warned that filmmaking is not for ‘the faint of heart’.

The Tár director spoke with the outlet in a recent interview and addressed the challenges behind making films. He said that he wishes he was attuned to arts other than filmmaking, and added that he doesn’t know if he’s up for directing another film. He further said that directing a film feels like hard work to him on a personal level.

“There’s a real challenge in making a film of any size,” said Field. He added, “It’s not for the faint of heart. I wish I was cut out for different stuff because I probably wouldn’t make more films. It takes a great deal out of me to make a film; I don’t know that I’ll ever make another one.”

The Little Children director was then asked to clarify whether Tár was his final filmmaking effort. He responded in the affirmative, saying “Yes, I think so”. The Eyes Wide Shut actor added that he hadn’t considered the question before, though added that Tár being his last film seems ‘highly likely’.

More on Todd Field's career

Tár marked the third complete directorial effort from Field. After directing 2001’s In the Bedroom and 2006’s Little Children, the 59-year-old went 15 years before directing a film. Tár features Hollywood veteran actor Cate Blanchett, who scored an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress category for the role.

Field has written, produced and directed all three of his feature films. All three of his films have scored Oscar nominations. He also had an active career as an actor in the 90s and early 2000s, starring in films such as Jean-Claude Lord’s He Shoots, He Scores, Dyan Cannon’s The End of Innocence, Stanley Kubrick’s last directorial effort Eyes Wide Shut and Eric Bross’ Stranger Than Fiction.