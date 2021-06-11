'John Wick 4' Is Going To Be A Mini Matrix-reunion As THIS Actor Joins The Cast

The list of John Wick 4's cast and characters recently found addition in Lawrence Fishburne's 'The Bowrey King', who will be seen reprising his character for the upcoming Lionsgate production. The same essentially means that the upcoming film that will be front lined by Keanu Reeves' titular character will again prove to be a mini-Matrix reunion of sorts for the two co-actors. This piece of news was revealed by Lawrence Fishburne himself during a conversation with Collider. Read on to know more.

Lawrence Fishburne on returning as The Bowery King for John Wick 4:

While confirming the same, the Matrix alumnus went on to reveal that he has, indeed, read the script and it's "really, really cool". Fishburne also went on to imply that while it is set in the same world, the film is much deeper than the previous outings. In addition to the same, Fishburne even revealed that the upcoming film will see a character that goes by the name of "Mr. Watanabe" and the same is reported to be "the heart and soul of the film". Further details regarding the feature presentations will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About John Wick 4's cast and characters:

As per an article on ScreenRant, The upcoming Chad Stahelski directorial will see the John Wick franchise characters played by newcomers such as Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgård, and Shamier Anderson, amongst others. As per the very same report, the feature presentation will be set in the locales of New York, Japan, and Berlin, amongst others. Details regarding John Wick 4's plot and character roster are currently kept under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.

A little about John Wick 4 release date in India:

As far as John Wick 4 release date in India is concerned, the film is currently set for a worldwide release coming May 2022. The production of the same has been delayed multiple times due to the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Information regarding the exact release date is awaited.

John Wick 3: Parabellum trailer:

