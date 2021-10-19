'John Wick' Prequel 'The Continental' In The Works; Mel Gibson To Star In Prominent Role

While the fans of John Wick are awaiting the release of the fourth installment of the franchise, there is another exciting news for them. A prequel to the action thriller is also in the works. It is set to be in the form of a series, another deviation from the movie franchise.

The venture has been titled The Continental. Apart from the fresh angle to the story of a retired hitman, the makers also seem to be putting together a starry cast for the venture. The first major name to sign up for the venture is the veteran Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson to star in John Wick prequel series The Continental

Mel Gibson will play the role of Cormac in the upcoming series. However, there is not much available on the details of his character yet. This will be only the Oscar-winning actor-filmmaker's second TV series, after the 2004-05 comedy Complete Savages. As per a report on Deadline, The Continental will trace the events four decades before the incidents in the movie franchise.

The plot is about Winston Scott, a role essayed by Ian McShane in the franchise, and will feature his younger version. The action is centered at the Continental Hotel, a gathering spot for hitmans around the world. Winston revisits some of the events of his past and makes a harrowing effort to seize control of the hotel.

The John Wick prequel series is being created by a collaboration between Starz and Lionsgate. The prequel series has been in the making for three years, from 2018. The series is set to be showcased in three parts, a report claimed.

Albert Hughes is helming the venture. The screenplay is being penned by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward (Wayne), and they are also the showrunners. They also join hands with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelsi to executive produce the venture along with others

Meanwhile, John Wick 4 is also set to return in the film format after a gap of three years. The Keanu Reeves-starrer is gearing up for release on 27 May, 2022 and is being directed by Chad Stahelski.