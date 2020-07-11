Johnny Depp Admits Trying To Get Amber Heard Replaced From 'Aquaman' Sequel

As per recent developments in Johnny Depp’s libel case, the actor, in his latest court hearing, confessed that he wanted ‘to get back on’ Amber Heard. Adding to the same, Johnny Depp revealed that he wanted her replaced from the Aquaman sequel, as he was ‘characterised’ globally by a newspaper in the west. Johnny Depp blamed the news publication for dragging him down from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’ (fictional characters) in no time and admitted that he had no voice of his own back then.

In the courtroom trial, Johnny Depp was also accused of hurling a bottle of Magnum champagne at Amber Heard and pulling her hair, when she complained about his lateness. The lawyer also accused Depp of ‘bumping her in the chest’. Reacting to the allegations made, Johnny Depp mentioned that it was Amber Heard, who attacked him first before she defecated on his bed.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Severely Injuring His Finger; Shares Old Pic

What happened in the last trial?

In the case's last trial, Johnny Depp allegedly swapped texts with British actor Paul Bettany about ‘setting Amber Heard on fire’. As per a report by a leading news daily, Johnny Depp also spoke about ‘physically assaulting Amber’s burnt corpse’. The revelations were reportedly made when Johnny Depp was cross-examined on the stand by the lawyer and was asked about the series of text messages he exchanged with Bettany in his recent courtroom trial, claims a report published in a leading news daily. The report further adds that the pair appeared to joke about setting Heard on fire and enjoying the pleasure of seeing ‘Amber Heard drown before his eyes’.

Also Read | UK Court Releases Photo Of Amber Heard Showing Injuries

The lawyer claimed that the actor branded his ex-wife as a 'witch' simply for trying to help him recover from his addiction. Adding to the same, the lawyer, who represented Amber, said that when she reacted 'aggressively' to his alleged drug abuse, Johnny Depp became violent and 'delusional.' Reportedly, the lawyers also slammed Johnny Depp for questioning Amber’s ‘firm’ stance on his sobriety.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Says Feces In Bed Was Last Straw In Marriage To Amber Heard

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

Also Read | UK Court Releases Photo Of Amber Heard Showing Injuries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.