Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard Of Severely Injuring His Finger; Shares Old Pic

The Hollywood star Johnny Depp recently appeared at the High Court in London and kicked off his libel case against the publishers of a UK-based newspaper. Depp sued the publishers for an article which they released in 2018 wherein they branded him as a 'wife-beater' and accused him of attacking his then-wife, Heard.

He branded all the accusations as 'sick' and 'completely untrue'. The Pirates of Caribbean actor's lawyers also released multiple images of Depp's severed finger after an alleged fight with his former wife Amber Heard and claimed that she threw a bottle at him.

Johnny Depp accuses ex-wife Amber Heard of injuring him

In his appearance at the London High Court, Johnny Depp's defence revealed a string of incidents wherein Amber Heard had allegedly attacked him and severed his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him. The 57-year-old actor's lawyers also released pictures of him lying on a hospital bed, after the alleged incident which took place in 2015, in Australia. They also shared a disturbing photo of Depp's severely injured finger while, in her reply, Heard said that it happened after her then-husband smashed a telephone into a wall.

"The only person who was harmed in Australia, grievously so, was me in March 2015, when, as I describe below, Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at me that cut my finger off when the bottle exploded on the bar on which my hand was resting."



Yesterday, i.e. July 7, Depp took to the stand and claimed that Heard severed his finger with the second of two thrown vodka bottles at him in the early afternoon of March 8. On the other hand, the television and film actor rubbished his accusations and claimed that it occurred on the second of her 'three-day-long hostage situation'. Depp also countered her statement and termed all the claims made by his former wife are 'sick and completely untrue.'

Furthermore, the veteran actor also said that his wife did not sustain any sort of injuries that weekend, while he sustained multiple 'grievous' injuries including a cigarette scar on his cheek along with the severed finger. Elaborating more about the instance, he explained saying Heard threw the bottle at him that cut off his fingertip and she also pressed a lit cigarette on his cheek. He concluded saying he wondered what more could she have done to him.

The newspaper publisher's stand

The lawyers for the UK-based newspaper allege Depp of violent outbursts which were driven by drugs and alcohol and left Heard with several injuries and in fear for a lifetime. They also maintain that this justifies their published article wherein they called the actor a 'wife-beater'. All of this started when in 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce by citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. The former couple was officially divorced in January 2017.

