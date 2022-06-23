Johnny Depp All Set To Reunite With His Rock Band Hollywood Vampires For Overseas Tour

The year 2022 might not have started on a good note for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, however, it seems that the star is now working hard to put his derailed career back on track. Post winning the latest defamation suit filed against ex-wife-actor Amber Heard, Depp is now all set to embark on an overseas tour.

As per Variety, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is headed to Europe for an overseas tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes rock luminaries such as Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen. The actor will leave for the tour next year during the summer.

According to the International media outlet, previously, in an official statement by the band members, they revealed their plans of canceling tour in March, this year, owing to COVID-19 'travel restrictions.' "We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," read the statement.

However, as the restrictions have been eased, the group has planned to reunite with their fans in Luxembourg and Germany to perform in six scheduled shows. The first gig would be held on June 20, 2023, at Oberhausen's Rudolf Weber Arena in Germany while the rock band would perform their last gig on June 30 in Mainz's Zitadelle, in Germany, the same year.

The official Instagram page of the band shared a post announcing the dates of their tour next year. Going by the post, they are scheduled to start their tour on June 20 in Oberhausen's Rudolf. They also informed that the tickets will go on sale from June 27.

Meanwhile, before the tour, the 59-year-old star has been performing alongside Jeff Beck as a guest on his live shows. The show made it to the headlines as the actor travelled to Europe to perform with the legendary guitarist just prior to his trial verdict.

Depp amassed a tremendous amount of support amid his trial against Amber Heard, but he reportedly lost several projects including the famous Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3.

IMAGE: Instagram/hollywoodvampires