Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: All Shocking Charges Made By Actors Against Each Other

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently fighting a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia which has become the major talk of the town so far. The defamation case filed by Depp against his ex-wife saw some of the shocking charges made by the actors against each other. From Heard writing an essay describing herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse' to Depp filing a USD 50 million lawsuit against Heard, here are all shocking charges the actors made on each other: All shocking charges made by Johnny Depp & Amber Heard against each other Amber Heard had alleged Johhny of domestic violence. She had stated that The Professor actor threw a cellphone at her during a fight, which struck her in the eye and the cheek. She stated that during the fight, Depp even screamed at her and held her face, and pulled her hair. As per The Associated Press, Heard had submitted a photograph of her bruised face in court when requesting a restraining order against her ex-husband.

Making some serious allegations, Heard stated in Court that Johnny Depp had sexually assaulted her in Australia in 2015, adding that the latter took 8-10 tablets of ecstasy (drug that can cause hallucinations). She mentioned that the Mortdecai fame hurled bottles at her, dragged her and even punched her. She told the Court that Depp "penetrated her with a liquor bottle."

Johnny Depp had alleged that his finger got cut after Amber threw a vodka bottle at him.

The lawyers from Depp's side stated that Amber was the physically abusive one in the relationship, adding that the former would lock himself in the bathroom to avoid her.

Depp said that he has never abused Heard or any other woman in his life, terming his ex-wife as "calculating", "sociopathic" and "a narcissist". In 2018, he said in the Court, "I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking, and then destroy what remained of it."

Amber Heard alleged that Depp had slammed her thrice across the face in 2013 when she made fun of his tattoo 'Wino Forever' (related to his former relationship with Winona Ryder).

Depp accused Heard of defecating in their marital bed. He told the court that the incident was a fitting end to their relationship.

In the 2018 Court hearing, Johnny Depp had said that Heard punched him in the face twice, asking him to grab her arms and hold her down to stop the assault.

During the hearing, it was also revealed that Amber Heard had a 'threesome' with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne in Depp's apartment in 2016 after she split from him, while Musk had denied all these claims.

Depp's texts to Amber were also revealed during the trial. One of his texts read, "I hope that Amber's rotten corpse is decomposing in a f--king trunk of a honda civic." Image: Instagram/@johnnxdepp/amberheard

