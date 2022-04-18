Johnny Depp's Doctor Reveals Actor Bled After Amber Heard Allegedly Threw Bottle At Him

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently fighting a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia and highlights from the trial have become the talk of the town. In the most recent development, Johnny Depp’s doctor revealed taking care of the actor after his finger was cut in 2015.

This comes after Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife after she penned an article on domestic violence. Although she did not name him in the article, the actor mentioned he found it difficult to bag roles in the industry after the article.

Johnny Depp's doctor speaks at trial

Dr David Kipper's pre-recorded deposition statement was played in court on April 18 as the trial continues in Fairfax, Virginia and he opened up about treating Depp after the actor claimed he was hurt as Heard threw a vodka bottle at him, according to reports by The Independent. Dr Kipper mentioned he found Depp bleeding profusely, and the actor claimed that it was after Amber threw a vodka bottle at him. However, Heard's lawyer mentioned that Depp had reported to emergency room staff that he was hurt after he got cut with a knife.

Dr Kipper then also revealed that he spoke to Heard the same day as the incident and he claimed that Depp was violent towards her and pushed her onto the fridge. Depp however denied the allegations and mentioned he had a 'nervous breakdown' after Heard threw 'the second vodka bottle' at him. According to The Independent report, he said, "After the incident where Ms Heard threw the vodka bottle, the second vodka bottle at me, which severed the top of my finger and crushed the bones, that’s when I began what I feel was probably some species of a breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something."

Earlier today (April 18), Eve Barlow, who is a close friend of Amber Heard was asked to leave the courtroom, according to Page Six. She was seen texting and live-tweeting from the front row of the court and the judge mentioned her actions were 'against the court order'. As per the publication, Judge Azcarate said, "She was tweeting live from my courtroom... and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting. That's against the court order. Ms. Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial."

(Image: AP)