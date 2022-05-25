Last Updated:

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Fan Spotted In Bizarre Poop Costume Outside Court; See Pics

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial saw a fan dressed in a bizarre poop costume outside the court premises. Take a look.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

IMAGE: AP


Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial took a bizarre turn as it saw a fan dressed in a poop costume outside the court premises, leading to a meme fest on social media. The ex-couple is currently embroiled in the legal tussle at Fairfax, Virginia Court, with several fans lined up outside to show support for their favourite stars. 

In a bizarre incident captured by Law&Crime, a woman dressed in a poop emoji costume was spotted among the crowd. Clad in a brown tulle skirt and an off-shoulder brown top, the fan grabbed attention with her catchy poop emoji hat atop her head. Visuals pertaining to the same are currently doing rounds on social media, with fans linking it to the defecation issue that came up multiple times amid the hearings. 

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial sees fan dressed in a bizarre costume outside court

Dropping the woman's picture on Twitter, Law&Crime executive producer wrote, "...she's dressed as poop..." The post received various reactions from netizens, with one mentioning, "Wonderful Halloween Costume idea. Mr Hankey the Christmas Poo from South Park. Howdy ho!" Take a look. 

For the unversed, Depp, in his testimony, had claimed that after their last big fight on April 21, 2016, he received pictures from the former couple's bed and it was covered with  "human faecal matter." According to reports, Amber Heard's driver also testified how the Aquaman actor called the incident "a horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Clearing her stance later, Heard stated that Depp's dog Boo "had eaten Johnny's weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life." Reacting to her 'practical joke' comment, Heard mentioned, "I don't think that's funny. I don't know what a grown woman does. I was not in a pranking mood."

Depp is suing Amber Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she indirectly hinted at her turbulent relationship with the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor. 

(IMAGE: AP)

Tags: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, Virginia Court
First Published:
