Johnny Depp's Legal Team Brings Surprise Witness Amid Legal Tussle With Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard took a unique turn on May 24 after the Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyers produced a surprise witness before the court. The lawyers brought Morgan Night, who had worked at the Hicksville trailer park in Joshua Tree National Park, California where Amber Heard, Johnny, and the ex-couple's friends visited in May 2013.

Morgan Night was summoned to the court to share his version of the aforementioned visit. Heard testified earlier in May in the ongoing defamation trial between the now-split couple that near a campfire at the Hicksville trailer park, Depp grabbed a female friend of Heard’s by the wrist because he was jealous and threatened to break it. Heard has also accused Johnny Depp of trashing their trailer and then performing a “cavity search” on her.

Johnny Depp's legal team produces a surprise witness

Over an array of objects from the Aquaman actor's lawyers, Morgan, who sold Hicksville in 2020, slammed Heard, calling her jealous and crazy in his testimony. He revealed that he "never saw Depp get physical with anyone.” According to reports by Marca, Night testified that he remembered the night differently than Amber Heard described in her direct testimony.

A witness described to the jury the damage caused to #JohnnyDepp and #AmberHeard's trailer at the Hicksville Trailer Palace. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/VOyvRnHKQI — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 24, 2022

Morgan told jurors that Depp was friendly and "really nice," and that Heard seemed annoyed that he wasn't paying attention to her. Amber Heard took Depp aside at one point to speak with him. Night went on to say that Heard was "upset at him and she was yelling at him, and I personally had been in an abusive relationship before."

Further in his statement, Morgan noted, "He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid, and it was really, like, odd to see because he was older than her obviously, but I just went back in the house."

According to The Independent, when Heard's lawyer accused him of being a fan of Johnny and therefore, trying to be a part of the trial, Morgan denied the same. Amber's lawyer asked him, “Mr. Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?” He replied, “I am not, to be honest.”

The former of the luxury park revealed that Depp's team had contacted him after he had tweeted in reply to a video clip online and claimed that it was different from reality. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Heard in her testimony had claimed that Depp had allegedly sexually assaulted her. Further, she also told jurors that Depp, in a drug-fueled rage, performed a "cavity search" on her to find his cocaine. He also completely destroyed the trailer, according to her.

IMAGE: AP