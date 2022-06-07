Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Stenographer Says Few Jurors 'were Dozing Off' During Case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial recently came to its conclusion, with the Pirates Of The Caribbean star claiming victory over his ex-wife. While the courtroom was filled with the duo and their legal aids making controversial allegations, the court stenographer revealed that some jurors struggled to stay awake in the midst of all this.

In a new interview with the Law & Crime Network, Judy Bellinger, the court reported claimed that since there was so much video deposition and other testimonies, the jurors 'were dozing off' at one or the other point.

Court reporter says jurors 'were dozing off' amid Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's trial

Bellinger mentioned, "There were a few jurors who were dozing off," and continued, "And it was tough. There was a lot of video deposition, and they would just sit there and all of a sudden I'd see their head drop." Bellinger also revealed that the 'best juror' who paid the most attention to the case 'ended up being one of the alternates picked at random' and wasn't a part of the final verdict.

"Unfortunately, the one alternate that was on there, she was probably the one that listened the most. I watched her facial expressions, she was very deeply into every word that was being said. I thought she would've made a great juror, and she did not get to see it to the end," Judy stated.

#JudyBellinger, the #Depp v. #Heard freelance court reporter, said in an EXCLUSIVE interview that some jurors were dozing off during the defamation trial. pic.twitter.com/4w87MArswy — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) June 6, 2022

The seven-person jury that comprised five men and two women sided majorly with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. It was later reduced to $10.35 million owing to state law. On the other hand, Heard was awarded $2 million in damages, however, she plans to appeal the verdict. The centre of the whole trial was Heard's 2018 op-ed in Washington Post, where she called herself a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'.

(IMAGE: AP)