Johnny Depp Relishes Indian Cuisine At England's Varanasi Restaurant; Shells Out ₹48 Lakh

Johnny Depp is going places following his legal victory against Amber Heard in the former couple's highly publicised defamation trial. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star was seen savouring 'authentic Indian cuisine' at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England. The official page of the eatery dropped pictures of Depp and his pals from their visit, as they expressed their excitement about hosting the 'most talked about person on the planet right now'.

Accordign to NY Post, Depp shelled out more than $62,000 (approximately Rs 48 lakh) on the meal which was accompanied by cocktails and rosé Champagne. The Edward Scissorhands star was spotted alongside his musical buddy and collaborator Jeff Beck alongside 20 other people joining the feast.

Johnny Depp relishes Indian cuisine at England's Varanasi restaurant

Taking to their Instagram handle, the Varanasi restaurant dropped a trail of glimpses from Depp's visit and wrote, "The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night ! We had the greatest of pleasure to be in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Becks @jeffbeckofficial ! What an amazing and humble experience. Only at Varanasi Restaurant !" Take a look.

For the unversed, Depp is stationed in the UK to accompany Beck on his tour and has appeared alongside the musician on his shows, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall. According to the Daily Mail, Varanasi restaurant's operations director Mohammed Hussain mentioned that they received an out of the blue call about Depp's arrival.

He added, "I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up [joke]. But then his security team arrived [and] checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners."

He then revealed that Depp's meal included 'shish kebabs, chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and tandoori king prawns'. Calling Depp a 'down to earth bloke', Hussain mentioned he clicked pictures with the staff and their family members.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARANASI.RESTAURANTS)