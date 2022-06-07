Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s Lavish Los Angeles Penthouse Up For Sale For A Whopping Price

Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard recently became the talk of the town as they went head-to-head in a legal battle before the jury announced a verdict favouring Depp. After the couple tied the knot, they moved into a Los Angeles penthouse, where they spent the 15-months of their married life. The lavish apartment, which was mentioned on multiple occasions during the defamation trial, is now on sale for a massive amount.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's house in Los Angeles on sale

As per a recent report by ET Canada, Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard's house is up for sale. The unit on sale is one of the five that the Pirates of the Caribbean star owned. It was in 2016, after the couple's divorce that the actor listed and sold all five interconnected penthouses for $12.78 million, which were later divided after the sale. One of the penthouses that initially belonged to the couple is now on sale for a whopping $1,765,000. The unit located in Los Angeles is a two-story residence with one bedroom and two bathrooms and hosts 1,780 square feet of space.

Johnny Depp was recently spotted at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England, where he shelled out more than $62,000. The actor was joined by Jeff Beck and 20 others and the restaurant shared glimpses from the celebrity's visit. Amber Heard on the other hand just wants to 'focus on her baby girl' after the trial, as per People.

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial verdict

In the case, the jury announced that Amber Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed and awarded him $10 Million in compensatory and $5 Million in punitive damages. Heard was also awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages as the verdict was read. Soon after the verdict, Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft appeared on Today and announced that her client will 'absolutely' appeal the jury's decision that favoured her ex. She mentioned that Heard had 'excellent grounds' to appeal and stated that there is 'no way' that the jury's decision was not influenced by the social media criticism of Heard.

Image: Twitter/@Rasty_salam, @reteamly. Instagram/@amberheard