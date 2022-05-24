Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's Trial: Jason Momoa Allegedly Fought To Keep Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal battle against each other, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife Heard as the Aquaman star penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. As a result, Depp lost several projects, including Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, which he was also asked to write. Now, Heard has countersued Depp and is seeking $100 million.

The former couple's defamation trial is being telecasted by CBS and has garnered attention from people around the world. In this case, Depp is getting the majority of support from fans. Depp's supporters also filed a petition to remove Heard from the upcoming sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman. As a result, Warner Bros removed some scenes of the actor from the upcoming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. In the latest update in the defamation trial, Heard was recently backed by Kathryn Arnold, who claimed Hollywood star Jason Momoa fought for Heard's role be in Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard allegedly received support from Jason Momoa

As per a report by TMZ, on Monday, May 23, 2022, neither Heard nor Depp took the stand during the hearing of their defamation trial. However, entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold was called to talk about the Aquaman star's mark in the industry. At one point, Amber Heard's attorney asked Arnold some questions about the former's role in Aquaman 2. While it was earlier reported Heard's role in the film was significantly cut, Arnold revealed there also were discussions surrounding Heard's complete exit from the film.

However, both Jason Momoa and the film's director James Wan were firm to include Heard in the film. As there were conversations about not involving heard in the film at all, Momoa and Wan showed the actor their support, professionally. Arnold also revealed Momoa re-negotiated his contract with the film from making $3 to 4 million with the first instalment to about $15 million for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017. In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia.

Image: AP