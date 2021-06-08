Johnny Depp Birthday Quiz: Guess These Movies Of The Actor By Their Plots

Johnny Depp has earned acclaims from the viewers for his performances in a career spanning over three decades. The actor was born on June 9, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky, USA. As he celebrates his 58th birthday today, check out how many of his films you know by their plots.

Guess these Johnny Depp's movies by their plots on his 58th birthday

1. The monstrous spirit of a dead child seeks revenge by storming the dreams of teenagers whose parents were supposedly responsible for his death.

A - Cry-Baby

- Cry-Baby B - Dead Man

- Dead Man C - Arizona Dream

- Arizona Dream D - A Nightmare on Elm Street

2. A new recruit in the Vietnam war is stuck in the fight of wills between two sergeants, one evil and the other good.

A - Benny & Joon

- Benny & Joon B - Platoon

- Platoon C - Tusk

- Tusk D - The Lone Ranger

3. An inventor builds a humanoid with a weapon instead of his hands as his last creation. The humanoid lives a solitary life when a suburban lady adopts him and introduces him to the world, but not long before his weapon makes him look like a threat.

A - Edward Scissorhands

- Edward Scissorhands B - Public Enemies

- Public Enemies C - From Hell

- From Hell D - The Man Who Cried

4. In a small Midwestern town, a young man struggles to take care of his mentally disabled younger brother and sick mother while trying to pursue his own happiness.

A - The Brave

- The Brave B - Into the Woods

- Into the Woods C - Once Upon a Time in Mexico

- Once Upon a Time in Mexico D - What's Eating Gilbert Grape

5. A constable is sent to a town to investigate the decapitations of three people, with the killer being the legendary ghost, The Headless Horseman.

A - The Lone Ranger

- The Lone Ranger B - Corpse Bride

- Corpse Bride C - Sleepy Hollow

- Sleepy Hollow D- Dark Shadows

6. Blacksmith Will Turner teams up with a raider to save his love from an army of undead people, who were the former allies of the raider.

A - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl B - Transcendence

- Transcendence C - Jack and Jill

- Jack and Jill D - The Astronaut's Wife

7. The story of a novelist and playwriter's friendship with a family who inspired him to create his best work that garnered worldwide attention.

A - Ed Wood

- Ed Wood B - Finding Neverland

- Finding Neverland C - The Rum Diary

- The Rum Diary D - The Professor

8. The world's most unusual rich man offers a visit to his industry with the challenge of winning a ticket in his product. A young boy gets the tour with others that changes his life forever.

A - Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory B - The Tourist

- The Tourist C - Chocolat

- Chocolat D - Private Resort

9. A teenager returns to a magical place from her childhood adventure, where she reunites with her old friends and learns about her real destiny.

A - City of Lies

- City of Lies B - Secret Window

- Secret Window C - Alice in Wonderland

- Alice in Wonderland D - Before Night Falls

10. Two smart and powerful beings attempt to take down an evil person while they face new threats in a more divided mystical world.

A - Black Mass

- Black Mass B - The Libertine

- The Libertine C - Waiting for the Barbarians

- Waiting for the Barbarians D - Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

ANSWERS

1 - D

2 - B

3 - A

4 - D

5 - C

6 - A

7 - B

8 - A

9 - C

10 - D

IMAGE: A STILL FROM PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN

