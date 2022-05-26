Johnny Depp Calls Amber's Accusations Of Abuse 'false'; Denies Committing 'sexual Battery'

Actor Johnny Depp's legal tussle with ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway in Fairfax, Virginia. The ongoing legal battle is witnessing shocking twists and turns with each passing day. The case came into the limelight after Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard.

The legal war is being telecasted by CBS and has managed to grab the global audience's attention, making it a trending point of discussion among the fans. After several headline-grabbing statements from both the parties, recently on Wednesday, Depp returned to the witness stand and called his ex-wife's accusations of sexual and physical abuse 'insane.'

Johnny Depp reveals he never 'committed sexual battery'

As Johnny Depp retakes the witness stand, he opened up on Amber Heard's allegations of sexual abuse in the trials. Depp called her claims 'Ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel, and all false.' The Pirates of the Caribbean actor refuted all the allegations and said-

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things. "He continued, "And living with it for six years, and waiting to be able to bring the truth out."

Further expressing the baggage that he is carrying for the past six years, Depp said-

“No matter what happens I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.”

Kate Moss takes the stand in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

Earlier, Amber Heard in her testimony mentioned something about Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss. Heard claimed that some people had told her that Depp was once violent with Moss and had pushed her down the stairs. However, Kate Moss herself has now taken the stand virtually on Wednesday and dismissed these rumours. The British Model said,

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical care. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Image: AP