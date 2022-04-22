Johnny Depp Defamation Case: 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Films Actor Lost Following His Suit

The defamation trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is turning uglier and dirtier with each passing day. With both sides accusing each other of repeated domestic, physical and verbal abuse, the fierce legal battle about their tumultuous marriage has revealed shocking details of their ugly fights and altercations. It was Johnny Depp who first sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after the latter wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post.

In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'. Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life. After more than a year of the legal battle, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging that he defamed her when his attorneys released statements calling her allegations of abuse a hoax. Ever since the legal sparring has begun between Depp and Heard, the former had been removed from several big-budgeted films.

Films that Johnny Depp lost following his suit

After Amber Heard's op-ed, Disney removed Johnny Depp from 'Pirates of the Caribbeans'. The giant is producing the sixth instalment of the fantasy film franchise. Taking to Instagram, Depp previously stated that he was asked to resign from playing Grindewald in the famous Harry Potter spin-off film series 'Fantastic Beasts'. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote in his official statement. Take a look at it here:

Johnny Depp has been absent on the big screens ever since essaying the role of W. Eugene Smith in the 2020 released film Minamata. He is next preparing to essay the role of King Louis XV in director Maiwenn's next untitled film. The shooting of the movie reportedly began back in January. However, the current update on the film remains unknown. The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation suit has now adjourned and will resume on Monday for a third week at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

