WATCH | Johnny Depp Embracing His Lawyer After Latter's Closing Argument Makes Fans Emotional

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case trial came to an end, Depp won fans' hearts as he gave his lawyer an emotional hug after his final argument.

Johnny Depp

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been involved in a legal battle, with the trial in court in Fairfax, Virginia hogging limelight over the past few weeks. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star over an op-ed in 2018 where she claimed that she was a domestic abuse survivor. The hearing began on April 11 in the attendance of the two Hollywood stars.

After six weeks of shocking revelations and statements, the case was finally concluded on May 26, as lawyers of both the stars made their closing arguments. The moment was seemingly emotional for Depp and his team, as was evident with him hugging his lawyer Ben Chew after delivering his closing argument. A video of the two sharing a warm hug is winning hearts on the internet.

Fans react to the video of Johnny Depp hugging his lawyer

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has finally ended, and the ex-couple are now waiting for the court's final verdict. The case has received a lot of attention from the two actors' fans as it exposed their troubled marriage. The hearing was also telecast and snippets from the lawyers' final arguments are making the rounds on the internet.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Depp's lawyer Ben Chew said in his closing argument, "It's about restoring his lost reputation. It's about showing Mr Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It's about restoring Mr Depp's name and standing in the community to the fullest extent that you can, and you can do something." After thanking the court, Chew returned to his seat when a seemingly emotional Depp gave him a warm hug. 

The video has been winning hearts on the internet. Many fans also praised Depp's lawyers, as one of them wrote, "Great words and respect for the team of Johnny Depp." "I wanna deeply thank Johnny Depp’s team. They showed that this isn’t just business for them. They’re family they’re fighting for justice (sic)," penned another.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs and alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017. 

In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the latter countersued her ex-husband seeking $100 million.

