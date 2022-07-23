The legal tussle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has once again gained momentum. The televised court case that brought forward the couple's troubled marriage in front of the world ended on June 1 with the Jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour.

However, it seems like the high-profile defamation case has entered a new chapter as Johnny Depp recently filed his own notice of appeal seeking to overturn the $2 million verdict just a day after Amber Heard officially filed a notice to appeal the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.

Johnny Depp files notice of appeal

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are showing no signs of ending the court battle between them. As per various media reports, Johnny Depp filed a notice of appeal on Friday. As per the notice, the actor will challenge the verdict that awarded his ex-wife $2 million in their highly publicised defamation case. Depp's representative opened up about the same and said in a statement provided to The Times-

"The verdict speaks for itself, and Mr. Depp believes that this a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."

For the unversed, when the case came to a conclusion, Depp was awarded $10 million as damages and $5 million as penal damages for his six-week trial against the Aquaman actor. To take note, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensation.

Amber Heard files notice of appeal in court

As per the reports of Deadline, almost after two months of losing the defamation case, Amber Heard's legal team officially filed a notice of appeal for her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Heard's spokesperson shared the news on her behalf and stated-