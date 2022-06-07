Johnny Depp Hopes To 'move Forward Together' With Fans And Supporters As Heard Trial Ends

Johnny Depp recently found himself in the midst of a legal battle with his ex, Amber Heard, before the jury recently announced the verdict in his favour. The actor took to his social media account after the verdict made headlines and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.

Depp has now taken to Instagram to share a video and pen down a note, hoping that he and his fans can 'move forward together' as the trail comes to an end.

Johnny Depp hopes to 'move forward together' with supporters

The actor took to Instagram as he shared a video montage of several special moments. He included a clip of the love and support fans showed on him as they cheered him on from the streets, and also included some videos from his recent performances. In the caption of his video, he extended his gratitude to his 'treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters'. He emphasised how he has 'seen everything together' with them and hoped to 'move forward together' as well. He wrote-

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

Watch the video here:

Johnny Depp's statement

Johnny Depp took to social media moments after the verdict was announced and expressed how 'humbled' he felt as the jury gave him his 'life back'. He mentioned that 'serious and criminal allegations' were levelled against him and this triggered an 'endless barrage of hateful content.' He wrote, "Six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Depp-Heard verdict

In the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial verdict, the jury declared that Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed about domestic violence and awarded Depp $10 Million in compensatory damages, and an additional $5 Million in punitive damages. On the other hand, Heard was awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages. It is now awaited if Heard will appeal the jury's decision, as her attorney had earlier stated she had 'excellent grounds' to do so, as per Today.

Image: AP