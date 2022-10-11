Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognisable In Clean-shaven Look As He Meets Fans In US; See Pics

Known for his classic bearded look, Johnny Depp's latest clean-shaven appearance has grabbed the attention of many. The Pirates of the Caribbean star stepped out to meet fans in New York amid the US leg of his music tour with Jeff Beck, looking unrecognisable in his new avatar.

In images and videos surfacing on social media, Johnny Depp can be seen happily obliging onlookers with autographs and interacting with them. The superstar spent all the summer doing gigs across Europe with his guitarist friend Jeff Beck.

The 59-year-old was dressed in a black and white jacket, with a blue cap and matching shades while being spotted outside the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, a day before his concert with Beck. Take a look.

After his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has reportedly started dating Joelle Rich, his former lawyer who represented the star in a 2018 libel case involving an international newspaper. US Weekly quoted sources mentioning, "It's serious between them. They are the real deal," and added, "Their chemistry is off the charts."

It's known that the still-married Joelle is about to divorce her husband amid her romance with Depp. She was also present at the Virginia courtroom where Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case was happening. The insider further mentioned, "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal. The two have reportedly had secret meetings in hotels during their early stages of romance."