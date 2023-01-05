Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable As King Louis XV In His Comeback Film 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Actor Johnny Depp will soon be seen essaying the role of King Louis XV in the French movie 'Jeanne du Barry'. Film director and co-star Maiwenn, who is playing the titular character Jeanne du Barry, shared the first look picture from the shoot on her Instagram handle and it immediately went viral on social media.

In the picture, The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star can be seen dressed as King Louis XV, sporting an elaborate hat and a golden coat. Maiwenn can also be seen in the image shared by the fans online.

The production marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years, following the defamation trial against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair are the other cast members in the film.

Additionally, a French publication Premiere.fr, also released a few pictures from the set. Depp looked every bit of the royal monarch in tricorn hats and elaborate royal garb sporting silver hair instead of his natural brunette.

More about the film 'Jeanne du Barry'

According to Deadline, the 11-week 'Jeanne du Barry' filming schedule included both studio and real-world locales including the Palace of Versailles.

The film is based on the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of the King of France. Jeanne du Barry was born into poverty but used her intelligence to rise to become Louis XV's favourite companion.

Depp was last seen in the movie 'Minamata' with Katherine Jenkins and Bill Nighy. Over the years, the actor gained fame for his appearances in films like the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise, 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory', and 'Alice in Wonderland'.