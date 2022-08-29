Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance As Moonman At 2022 MTV Video Music Awards; Watch

Quick links:
Image: AP/@johnnydepp/Instagram
The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was organised on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The top winners included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow among others in the star-studded event that saw some breathtaking performances. Among other things, the audience also witnessed a delightful appearance by Johnny Depp, who made a digital cameo at the ceremony.
During the star-studded MTV VMAs 2022, a Moonman mascot appeared towards the beginning of the show with a digital face of Johnny Depp in the helmet. While addressing the audience, he said, "And you know what? I needed the work. Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f—ing music, shall we?"
For the unversed, Johnny Depp has won five Moonmen statues including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award at the MTV VMAs.
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will also be donning a director's hat for the first time in 25 years for the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and will also be co-producing the project alongside veteran legend Al Pacino, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film, Modigliani, will follow the life of Amedeo Modigliani in 1916 and will depict some life-changing moments in his journey that established him as a legend.
