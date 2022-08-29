Last Updated:

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance As Moonman At 2022 MTV Video Music Awards; Watch

The star-studded MTV Video Music Awards that saw some breathtaking performances also witnessed a special cameo from Johnny Depp as Moonman. Watch here.

Johnny Depp

The highly-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 was organised on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The top winners included Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow among others in the star-studded event that saw some breathtaking performances. Among other things, the audience also witnessed a delightful appearance by Johnny Depp, who made a digital cameo at the ceremony. 

Johnny Depp's special appearance at MTV Video Music Awards 2022

During the star-studded MTV VMAs 2022, a Moonman mascot appeared towards the beginning of the show with a digital face of Johnny Depp in the helmet. While addressing the audience, he said, "And you know what? I needed the work. Hey VMAs, let's get back to the f—ing music, shall we?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

For the unversed, Johnny Depp has won five Moonmen statues including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award at the MTV VMAs. 

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp will also be donning a director's hat for the first time in 25 years for the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani and will also be co-producing the project alongside veteran legend Al Pacino, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The film, Modigliani, will follow the life of  Amedeo Modigliani in 1916 and will depict some life-changing moments in his journey that established him as a legend.

MTV VMAs 2022 Winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – Woman

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy 

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY

Olivia Rodrigo – brutal

Taylor Swift – All Too Well

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran 

Harry Styles 

Jack Harlow 

Lil Nas X 

Lizzo 

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – Easy On Me

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time 

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY...Click here to see the full list. 

