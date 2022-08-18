Amber Heard Hires New Legal Team To Appeal Verdict In Johnny Depp Defamation Case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial ended on June 1, 2022, after a Virginia court ruled in favour of Depp with Heard being directed to pay compensation to him. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued. Months after the court case concluded, Amber Heard is still trying all the possible ways to turn over the court's decision. While Amber Heard's lawyers officially filed a notice earlier to appeal the verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County, it was recently revealed that she hired a new legal team to replace her trial lawyer.

Amber Heard to appeal the verdict with a new legal team

According to Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard recently hired a new legal team to replace her trial lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. First Amendment attorneys David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown joined the legal team and released a joint statement mentioning that they were confident that the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.

The statement read, “We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms Heard in this appeal as it is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American. We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech.”

On the other hand, Bredehoft told Fox News Digital how they have been assisting Amber Heard in the process of interviewing and finding her counsel ad added that the new legal team added a "fresh perspective" while having a "new set of eyes."

A while ago, Heard's spokesperson shared the news about appealing the verdict on her behalf and stated- "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Image: AP