Johnny Depp On Being Removed From Hollywood Projects: When You Are Asked...

Hollywood star Johnny Depp is currently receiving a lot of attention as his comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Upon the conclusion of his film at the screening, Johnny Depp received 7 minutes of applause and a standing ovation for his performance and became emotional at the reception. The star recently opened up about what he feels about being removed from major projects.

The star was asked about whether he felt boycotted by Hollywood due to his removal from projects. He said that when someone is asked to resign because of people’s “vowels and consonants floating in the air,” they would feel boycotted. He also said that he does not feel like he is boycotted by Hollywood as he doesn’t think about the industry at all.

"When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes, you feel boycotted,” said the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t,” Johnny Depp added. He also said that most of what was circulating in the media about him during the time of his persecution was ‘horrifically written fiction’.

Johnny Depp was previously part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald. While he was slated to reprise his role in the third Fantastic Beasts film, namely Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, he was shrouded in controversy and therefore was made to resign. Subsequently, Casino Royale actor Mads Mikkelsen carried the role forward. He was also removed from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, where he played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp in Jeanne du Barry

Johnny Depp starred in Jeanne du Barry, which has been written, directed and produced by the actress Maiween. She is also the titular character in the film. Jeanne du Barry was also the film that kickstarted the Cannes Film Festival screenings. Johnny plays the role of France’s King Louis XV in the film.