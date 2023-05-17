Johnny Depp Breaks Down In Tears As He Receives Overwhelming Support At Cannes 2023

Johnny Depp was met with overwhelming support and a standing ovation at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The festival opened with the French film Jeanne Du Barry, in which Johnny Depp portrays King Louis XV. The movie, which is directed by Maiwenn and played out of competition, tells the story of the illegitimate daughter of a monk and a cook who meets King Louis in Paris and falls in love with him.

Directed by Maiwenn, who also co-wrote the screenplay and stars as the title character Jeanne Du Barry played out of competition. The film tells the story of Jeanne, the illegitimate daughter of a monk and a cook, who finds herself immersed in a world of aristocrats after her mother’s employment. Her encounter with King Louis sparks an immediate and intense attraction.

Following the screening of Jeanne Du Barry, Johnny Depp was moved to tears during the seven-minute-long standing ovation he received from the audience. In a video shared on Twitter by Ramin Setoodeh, Co-Editor-in-CHief of Variety, Depp can be seen wiping away tears while the crows celebrated his return. He expressed his gratitude by embracing Maiwenn and thanking everyone in the room with folded hands.

Johnny Depp tears up as #Cannes2023 showers him with a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry.’ pic.twitter.com/RsZjtao8O7 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 16, 2023

About the Jeanne Du Barry film character

Maiwenn expressed her deep fascination with Jeanne Du Barry after watching Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette in 2006. She felt a strong connection to the character and saw parallels between Jeanne’s personality and her own. Maiwenn believes in the power of freedom and is drawn to marginalized individuals.

The festival’s opening night also honoured American actor Michael Douglas with an honorary Palme d’Or. Uma Thurman, who introduced Douglas, praised him as a ‘titan’ and a ‘forever star’. Douglas received an extended standing ovation as he took the stage and expressed his appreciation for the unique status of the Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes 2023 will continue until May 27, showcasing a wide array of films from around the world and celebrating the art of cinema.