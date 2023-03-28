Johnny Depp Opens Up On Living Quiet Farm Life Post Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently opened up about living a quiet life in the English countryside after winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor said British people treat him like a neighbour and he enjoys living his life out of the spotlight in Somerset.

Speaking to Somerset Life, a local magazine, Depp said, "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top. I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family. In truth, I’m quite a shy person. That’s one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me and that’s nice.”

More about Johnny Depp's Somerset house

The Evening Standard claimed Johnny Depp purchased a £13 million estate in Somerset in 2014, which is around three and a half hours by driving from London. According to reports, the home features 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The mansion, which Somerset Life calls "a grand manor house," is situated inside 850 acres and encircled by walled gardens.

Earlier this month, Depp was spotted by some fans antique shopping in Lincolnshire, a county in the east of England. Robert Miller, the owner of Hemswell Antiques Centres, told PA Media, he bought a lot of quite unusual pieces; a desk chair, guitars, paint sets, easels, a few pictures, posters, and a whole range of decorative items.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Depp has kept a low profile since his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, last year. The jury ultimately ruled in favour of Depp in June after several weeks of back-and-forth in court, and the actor was given $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. But eventually, the punitive damages were scaled back to the state's statutory maximum of $350,000.