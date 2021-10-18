Johnny Depp Seen At Rome Film Festival In A Jack Sparrow-like Outfit; Crowd Goes Mad

Johnny Depp was at the Rome Film Festival for the premiere of his new TV series, Puffins, and appeared to be happy. As he walked the red carpet in Italy on October 17, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 58, resembled his character, 'Captain Jack Sparrow'. In a pinstripe black waistcoat and pants, he smiled broadly and waved to the waiting fans at the bash.

The actor completed his ensemble with a tan jacket and a variety of scarves, necklaces, sunglasses, and a hat. He raised his hands in appreciation for the audience before entering the event. In the animated series, Johnny plays Johnny Puffin, which is available to watch on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Johnny Depp at Rome Film Festival Red Carpet in a Jack Sparrow-like outfit

Depp's appearance follows his condemnation of the anti-culture movement. After losing a libel lawsuit against The Sun's publisher last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater,' he is currently locked in a court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite losing the first libel trial, a judge ruled in August that the actor be permitted to have a second one.

Johnny Depp was promptly dismissed from the projects he was working on at the time, and he hasn't landed a big Hollywood role since.

He stated his fear that his presence at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain would 'offend people'. Johnny Depp, received a lot of love and support in Italy as he has a lot of followers there, especially in Rome.

The actor expressed his gratitude for their support by taking his time to acknowledge everyone, bending down to them at one point, and blowing kisses to everyone calling his name. Johnny Depp is one of the main characters in Puffins, which was announced in June last year.

Johnny Depp as the voice for Puffins

The cartoon follows a gang of puffin birds named Johnny Puff, Tic and Tac, Didi, and Pie, who work for Otto, a cunning walrus. In the series, Johnny Puff is played by Depp. There will be 250 five-minute episodes in the mobile-first series. It will incorporate topics like gender and race equality, environmental protection, and the promotion of positive messaging.

Depp's voice has previously been heard in films such as Corpse Bride, Rango, and Sherlock Gnomes, as well as video games based on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He has also made guest appearances on TV shows such as King of the Hill, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Family Guy.

(IMAGE: AP)