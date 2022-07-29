Johnny Depp Sells Artwork Featuring Bob Dylan, Al Pacino And Others For Around Rs 29 Crore

On July 28, Johnny Depp sold a collection of artwork he created of Hollywood and rock icons, namely Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards, thereby earning around £3 million ( ₹29 crores) via a UK gallery chain. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Depp wrote that the prints were going on sale at the Castle Fine Art. "NOW AT #CASTLEFINEART Link in bio @castlegalleries", he wrote.

The post uploaded by the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor saw him sitting on a black-coloured table-like structure and he looked dapper in a black suit teamed up with matching shoes and a white-coloured shirt. Depp shared a picture of himself with his amazing artwork in the background, featuring Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and Rolling Stone's Keith Richards. The pics were also shared by Castle Fine Art, UK's leading limited edition print and original art retailer, with their price tags mentioned underneath.

UK Gallery gives a glimpse of Johnny Depp painting Bob Dylan's picture

The Castle Galleries even shared a picture of Johnny Depp painting Bob Dylan's picture and fans couldn't get over it, as evident from the comments section. Sharing the picture, the UK gallery wrote, "The wait is finally over! We’re delighted to announce that the latest signing to Castle Fine Art is the critically acclaimed actor, musician, and artist, #JohnnyDepp. ⁠This exciting new collection, entitled ‘Friends & Heroes’, is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person. Stay tuned today to find out more or discover the collection via the link in our bio."

Netizens were quick to comment as one wrote, "I thought he said he couldn't paint well. Those are FANTASTIC. I love the Keith Richards.", another fan commented, "So many beautiful pieces and so very happy for Johnny being able to display his amazing artwork", while an Instagram user wrote, "Amazing! The talent of this man is insane. Is there anything he cannot do!", while many dropped hearts to the post.

Post winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp won an amount of $10 million in the case, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued. The Mortdecai actor has now appealed against the $2 million verdict that the Virginia jury handed over to Heard. The development came a day after her legal team officially filed a notice of appeal against the verdict in favour of Johnny Depp at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.

Image: Instagram/@johnnydepp