Johnny Depp Struggled To Recall Names Of His Own Movies In Court, Left Everyone In Splits

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia. On April 25, 2022, the Alice In Wonderland actor returned as the witness for the fourth day to face cross-examination by lawyers representing Amber Heard in his $50m defamation lawsuit against her.

Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. As per the recent development, Depp struggled to recall the names of his own films in the court. Here's what happened next:

Johnny Depp fails to recall the names of his movies during trial

Johnny Depp's legal team was undertaking a follow-up questioning after the cross-examination round, following which he was asked to name his Hollywood projects, which he couldn't recall except for Alice In Wonderland. The answer triggered the attendees to burst into laughter in the court.

According to People, the Mortdecai actor stated, "I'm so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I've done. I'm sorry. I just, I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?" As attendees couldn't help themselves stop laughing, Judge Azcarate said, "Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you."

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard a “f*****” and a “c***”

Not just this, during the trial, one of the recordings was being played in court in which Depp could be heard calling his ex-wife a “f*****” and a “c***”. The audio implied that Depp is putting out a burning cigarette on the Aquaman actor but the former had denied these allegations. Heard could be heard screaming, "Go put your f****ng cigarettes out on someone else," Depp says, "Shut up, fat a*s."

'There’s no way that I would flick a cigarette at her': Depp

While explaining the same, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor said, "I can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette. If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she’s certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her."

