Johnny Depp’s Letter To Amber Heard's Mother Shown In Court On Day 4 Of His Testimony

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which became the talk of the town in recent days. The Mortdecai actor has returned as the witness for the fourth day to face cross-examination by lawyers representing Amber Heard in his $50m defamation lawsuit against her. Heard is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed.

Amber Heard's lawyer presents Johnny Depp's letter to Paige Heard in court

According to AP, During the trial, Amber Heard’s defense attorney presented a letter in court that was purportedly written by Johnny Depp to the former's mother, Paige Parsons (Heard). The alleged letter was read out loud in the court in which Depp praised the Aquaman star, calling her strong and supportive while characterising himself as an 'old junkie'.

Depp's letter to Paige Parsons read:

"My dearest Paige... How unbelievably kind and pure your message was... I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There is no luckier man on this earth to have the strength that Amber gives me and the full support of each of you, individually, that I've gotten, helps immeasurably!!! I don't need to explain the horrors to you... You know as well as I. What you do need to know that your daughter has risen far above the nightmarish task of taking care of this poor old junkie. Never a second has gone by that she didn't look out for me to have her eyes on me to make sure that I was ok. Words are truly feeble in attempting to explain her heroism in a text – suffice to say that I have never me tor love a woman or a thing more. She has the strength of a thousand men. And that is due to no one or nothing but you sweetheart. Thank you. I love you. -your son out-law"

Voice recordings of Depp's abusive language for Heard played in court

Not just this, during the trial, one of the recordings was being played in court in which Depp could be heard calling his ex-wife a “f*****” and a “c***”.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier too, Depp's texts to Amber were revealed during the trial. One of his texts read, "I hope that Amber's rotten corpse is decomposing in a f****** trunk of a honda civic." Depp even accused Heard of defecating in their marital bed. He told the court that the incident was a fitting end to their relationship.

