Johnny Depp Sues ACLU To Verify If Amber Heard Donated Promised Divorce Settlement Money

Former celebrity couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce controversy has become the talk of the town yet again as the Hollywood A-lister recently sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Johnny sued the nonprofit organisation for forcing them to reveal whether his ex-wife made the donations she had pledged for following their divorce settlement. Amber had previously announced donating her divorce settlement of a whopping $7 million to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the ACLU, soon after her divorce with Johnny was finalised.

According to a recent report by PEOPLE, Johnny Depp and his attorneys filed the court papers in New York for wanting to know how much Amber Heard has donated to both the organisations. In his court papers, the 57-year-old had apparently requested the court to rule out an order to direct witnesses of ACLU to "comply with the subpoenas". It has been reported that the three-time Academy Award-winning actor seeks the documents from the organisations for his ongoing defamation case of $50 million against his former wife over her The Washington Post Op-Ed about domestic violence back in 2018.

Previously, Johnny had claimed that Amber had not donated the money and hoped to overturn the ruling in his libel case against The Sun earlier this year after he was termed a "wife-beater" by the tabloid. The Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyers also argued that the judge was persuaded by Amber Heard's charity pledges. In their response, Amber's legal team rubbished the accusations and stated she was "misunderstood" by ACLU.

They explained that she had pledged to donate the amount over the span of ten years and mentioned she has done nothing dishonest with respect to her charities to the ACLU as well as the Children's Hospital. To back their statement, the lawyers of the 35-year-old provided evidence which revealed that she has gifted a sum total of $850,000 to the Children's Hospital and $950,000 to the ACLU through anonymous donors. In a written judgment shared by London's Court of Appeal, Judges Lord Justice Dingemans and Lord Justice Underhill refused Johnny Depp's application demanding a fresh trial on the grounds that a second hearing was likely to produce the same outcome.

