Johnny Depp Surprises His Fans By Performing At Jeff Beck's Concert In England; Watch

Johnny Depp has managed to be in the limelight for quite a long time now after his legal tussle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp has gone through a lot on his personal front and is now focussing on his derailed career life. The actor is soon said to make a comeback to the cinemas.

Amid rumours of his post-trial comeback into showbiz with Beetlejuice 2 doing rounds on the internet, recently a video of Depp joining Jeff Beck on stage for a special performance has managed to grab the global audience's attention. Reportedly, post his closing arguments in his defamation trial with Amber Heard, over the weekend Depp returned to his musical roots and surprised fans with an expected stage performance.

Johnny Depp surprises fans with his stage performance in England

As per multiple posts on social media and videos online, Johnny Depp left audiences astonished in Sheffield after he joined Jeff Beck on the stage for a special performance on Sunday in England. Depp took to the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, donning white ensembles.

Reportedly, the duo performed on their 2020 collaboration Isolation which is a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song. Moreover, they also did a cover on Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing. Videos from the duo's performance are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages sharing the same on their Instagram handle.

Here, take a look at the clip-

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were one of the most popular star couples at one time but witnessed a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Both of the stars created quite a stir online after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard. The defamation suit came after Heard wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the op-ed, Depp claimed that it made him difficult to find work post that. The former couple's defamation trial is being telecasted by CBS and has garnered attention from people all around the world.

Image: AP