Johnny Depp Testifies About His Severed Finger During Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in the midst of a legal battle at the moment after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation suit against Heard. This came after Heard wrote an article on domestic violence, and although she did not mention his name, the actor alleged that the article made it difficult for him to bag roles in the industry. In one of the most recent developments in the trial, Depp testified about his severed finger, which was a cause of alledged violence by Heard.

Johnny-Amber trial

Johnny Depp took the stand during the ongoing trial against his ex-wife in a court in Fairfax, Virginia. The actor claimed during the trial that Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him, which led him to seek medical attention due to his severed finger. According to a report by CNN, the actor mentioned he was never 'allowed to be right' and that his ex once threw a Vodka bottle at him, which made contact with his hand and 'shattered everywhere'. He also mentioned that he got close to having a nervous breakdown after the incident when he looked down and saw that the tip of his finger had been severed, Heard, however, has denied his claims. According to a report by the outlet, he said-

"I was not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice. She threw the large bottle and it made contact [with his hand] and shattered everywhere. Then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed. "I don't know what I nervous breakdown feels like," Depp added. "But that's probably the closest I had ever been."

Johnny Depp doctor's statement

Johnny Depp’s doctor, David Kipper's pre-recorded deposition statement was earlier played in court, in which he revealed more details about the injury Depp sustained as his finger was severed. According to The Independent, the doctor mentioned he found the actor bleeding heavily and tended to his wound. Depp, however, alleged at the time that the injury was caused after Heard threw a bottle at him. Heard's lawyer on the other hand reported that Depp stated he got cut with a knife when he arrived at the emergency room.

Image: Instagram/@johnnxdepp/amberheard