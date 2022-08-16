Johnny Depp To Direct A Biopic Film Based On Italian Artist; Al Pacino Also Onboard

Johnny Depp will be donning a director's hat for the first time in 25 years for the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will also be co-producing the project alongside veteran legend Al Pacino, however, cast details are still under wraps.

The film, Modigliani, will chronicle the painter's life in 1916 and take audiences through some life-changing moments in his journey that established him as a legend. The production is said to begin in Europe in the spring of 2023.

Amedeo Modigliani was an Italian painter who rose to fame posthumously. The artist thought himself to be a failure as his work wasn't well received during his lifetime. "Long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, Modigliani navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Talking about his involvement in the project, the Pirates of the Caribbean star mentioned, "The saga of Mr Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honoured and truly humbled, to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Depp is bankrolling the project for IN.2, the European arm of his production company Infinitum Nihil, while Al Pacino and Barry Nividi are the co-producers. Cast will also be announced sometime this year itself. Before this, Johnny has helmed only one film in his career, The Brave, which also starred Marlon Brando. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also produced 10 films, including 2011’s Hugo as well as Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan in 2020.

Meanwhile, Depp is making a powerful comeback to films following his highly publicised defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard, which concluded in June. He will be seen as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s love story Jeanne du Barry. It will mark Depp's first feature film in the last three years.

