Johnny Depp's Lookalike Takes Internet By Storm; Fans Quip 'He Left His Doppelganger To..'

Johnny Depp unarguably became one of the most talked about actors over the past few months. The Pirates of the Caribbean star witnessed several ups and downs in his life after he was involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Even after the gruelling trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over, the buzz around the estranged couple refrains from fading away with both garnering the limelight in some or the other way.

Recently, a viral video of an Iranian man bearing resemblance to Depp has taken the internet by storm. Reportedly, the man was spotted taking part in a religious ceremony in Iran's Tabriz where his video was captured and was widely circulated on Tik Tok. Moreover, the footage was also shared on other platforms like Reddit where thousands of people were surprised to see the man bearing striking resemblance to Depp.

Fans find Johnny Depp's lookalike

Fans have recently found Johnny Depp's lookalike. As per the reports of Newsweek, the man is identified as Amin Sa'les, who is a model by profession. His Instagram has several photos where he is seen sporting a hairstyle and goatee similar to Depp. Even his poses and dressing style in various pictures are similar to the actor. His Instagram is full of comments where people talked about his appearance.

Take a look at his Instagram profile:

His viral pictures and videos are being widely circulated by fans with many users dropping comments about him being a lookalike of The Professor actor. "He left his doppelganger back in the states to fool everybody," a Reddit user said while commenting on the video. "Johnny Duped," added another. While, the third user wrote, "He's learning how to fend off Amber."

More about Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny had sued Amber for defamation in a Virginia court after Amber Heard called herself a ‘domestic abuse survivor’ in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Though the Aquaman star had not revealed her ex-husband’s name, however, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyers claimed his name was implied as the abuser. The case finally came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour and awarding him $15 million in damages as compensation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

