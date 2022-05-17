Johnny Depp To Reprise His Role In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Franchise? Producer Reacts

Amid Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed if the actor would be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise's upcoming instalment. While Depp in his April 2022 testimony stated that he had no intention of returning to the series regardless of what Disney offered him, producer Jerry Bruckheimer hasn't entirely shut doors for the actor's entry.

In a recent interview with The Times, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that the next Pirates of the Caribbean film is currently in development at Disney. He also revealed it Johnny Depp's character was in the script of any of the future instalments.

Johnny Depp to reprise his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

On the film's next instalment, Jerry mentioned, "We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts -- one with her, one without," and then revealed if Jack Sparrow was in any of the two scripts. "Not at this point[, but] the future is yet to be decided," he stated.

The actor ended his association with Disney after the studio allegedly fired him from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 owing to Amber Heard's abuse allegations. Stating that he had no intention of coming back to the celebrated franchise, Depp in his testimony mentioned how the character should've gotten a chance to bid adieu properly. According to cbr.com, he said, "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye," and added, "There's a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

Meanwhile, fans have been voicing support for Depp amid his trial against Heard and continue to campaign for his return to the series. A petition in support of the cause has reportedly garnered over 100,000 signatures earlier this year.

Amber Heard and Depp's defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50 million. Heard also filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. The case is based on a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, in which the Aquaman actor implied that Johnny abused her during their marriage.

