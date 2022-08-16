Johnny Depp To Return To ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Johnny Depp’s iconic performance in the Wizarding World films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as Gellert Grindelwald was lauded by his fans, however, the actor got replaced by Mads Mikkelson after he got involved in legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Meanwhile, Mads Mikkelson recently reflected on the possibility of Johnny Depp returning to the movie after the verdict came out in his favour.

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in Fantastic Beasts' upcoming movie?

According to the latest conversation with Deadline, Mads Mikkelson, who took over the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, talked about Johnny Depp’s return to the film and stated how the course had now changed because of his victory.

"Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit, the court [case] — so let's see if he comes back. He might. I'm a big fan of Johnny. I think he's an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There's there was no way I could just copy it, because it's so much him. It would be creative suicide. So we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me," he told the outlet.

Stating further, he mentioned how Depp could come back to the film and added how he was a big fan of his. He even reflected on how Depp’s fans were heartbroken after the actor had to step back from the project. While signing off, he even expressed his delight to talk to Depp about the role and hoped that he would see him in the future.

"It was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn't interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken. I wasn't like, 'Oh please let me talk to him.' It would have been great to touch bases, 'clean the room' in a sense. Maybe I'll see him in the future," he added.

Image: AP