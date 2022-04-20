Johnny Depp Trial: Pics Of Actor's Injuries Allegedly Caused By Amber Heard Shown In Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia and several shocking revelations have been coming to light since the trial began. It all started when Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against his ex in 2019 after she penned an article on domestic violence in The Washington Post. In the most recent development in the trial, Depp's bodyguard has testified and presented some pictures of the actor's injuries that were allegedly caused to him by his ex.

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial

Depp's bodyguard, Sean Bett testified during the ongoing trial as he took the stand and also showed the court pictures of injuries on Depp's face, which were allegedly caused by Heard. He believed that the actor should document the images and injuries, 'in case Heard made allegations against Depp', according to a report by Insider. The pictures have been making the rounds on social media, and the actor can be seen with bruises on his cheekbone, nose, forehead and eye.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Johnny Depp's bodyguard testifies

Sean Bett however mentioned during the trial that he had never seen Amber Heard and Johnny Depp being violent towards each other, except for one time, when he saw Amber throw a water bottle or plastic cup in Depp's direction. The bodyguard mentioned this was when he got Depp and 'got out of there as quickly as possible'. He also recalled some fights that the duo began to get into regularly in 2014 and mentioned that Heard often consumed alcohol and was often 'slightly intoxicated'. He mentioned that he once intervened and said to her, "'Amber, this can't continue. You guys are either going to kill each other or wind up in jail." And with tears and everything, she said, 'But I love him and I'm not going to lose him.'"

Bett mentioned he often picked Depp up from his and Amber's penthouse after they got into a fight and took him to his West Hollywood house. However, he emphasised that the couple would reconcile after a few hours or days as he said, according to Insider, "They would reconcile by talking. She'd have candles lit, a bottle of wine open. Depending on the night, she'd text me and have me pick up food at different restaurants."

