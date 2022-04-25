Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Key Takeaways From Depp's Testimony During Trial

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which became a talk of the town. Depp has filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife following which the world witnessed some shocking barbs being traded between the actors. Depp testified for three days this week in a trial over his lawsuit against Heard. Here are some of the most shocking moments from the trial so far:

1. Johnny Depp claims to have painted with his finger after it was cut during a fight with Heard

During his testimony, Johnny Depp alleged that his ex-wife Amber Heard threw two Vodka bottles at him during an argument between the duo in Australia back in 2015. He further claimed that the bottle cut his finger to the point where the bone was exposed. He stated in the court, "The blood had dried as it were, and so I stuck my finger into a can of paint and also mineral spirits to put my verbal messages onto the wall."

2. Lawyer cross-questions Johnny Depp about things he wrote during the 'paint' incident

The Pirates of the Caribbean star stated that he wrote reminders on a mirror after Heard filmed a movie with Billy Bob. Photos of the mirror read, "Billy Bob and Easy Amber." When asked if Depp drew a penis on a painting, he asserted, "I don't know about that. I don't remember drawing a penis on a painting. Drawing a penis was not the first thing on my mind. I had messages, reminders."

3. An image of a bruised Johnny Depp shown in court

Further in the trial, Depp claimed that Heard punched him, which resulted in a bruise under his eye. He further added that amidst the altercation, he thought that Heard hurt her foot, but when he went to check on her, she slammed the bathroom door into his head, stating, "I was completely taken aback by such a corrosive horrific move."

4. Audio of Heard speaking to Depp about the alleged harm played in court

The audio was played in court in which Amber could be heard discussing the alleged harm Johnny had done to her. The Paranoia actor said in the recording, "By the way, my family, my friends, everyone around me saw all the bruises, a broken blood vessel under my eye, bruises on my head, the missing chunks of hair, the split lip, the black eye, the swollen nose".

5. Video played wherein Johnny Depp says, "Want to see crazy..."

A video from one of the arguments between Amber and Depp was played in the court during the trial. In the video, allegedly recorded by Heard secretly, Depp could be seen kicking the kitchen cabinets, hurling expletives, aggressively opening the doors of the shelves, and then slamming them. The Aquaman star was heard asking what was going on, and she said, "We were not even fighting this morning. All I said was sorry."

Depp could then be seen pouring wine, asking Heard, "Want to see crazy, I'll give you [expletive] crazy. I got your crazy. All you're crazy." After he noticed that the Aquaman star was recording him, he fought with her, at the point of which, the video got cut. Heard's lawyer asked him, "And you would agree, that you were violent in that clip, correct?" Depp replied, "Clearly I was having a bad time, Heard illegally recorded me, I did assault a couple of cabinets but I did not touch Ms Heard."

6. Depp alleges Heard defamed him, speculated why Disney broke ties with him

Heard's lawyer claimed that Disney broke ties with Depp before Heard's 2018 op-ed was published. The lawyer asked him, "Were you aware that it was being reported, as it is in this article that 'Johnny Depp is out as Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as actor battles financial issues and personal dramas?' Were you aware of that?"

The Tourist star responded, "I wasn't aware of that but it doesn't surprise me given two years had gone by of just constant worldwide talk about being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The MeToo movement was in full swing at that point".

7. Depp was questioned about taking drugs with Marilyn Manson

When asked if he had done drugs with singer Marilyn Manson, Johnny Depp nodded affirmative, stating that they have gotten drunk together, adding, "We've had cocaine together a couple of times." The Professor actor was also asked if he had pills with Marilyn. He stated, "I once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much."

8. Johnny Depp alleged that his mother abused him

During the hearing, Johnny claimed that he was physically abused by his mother during his childhood. The kinds of abuses he mentioned were ashtrays being flung, a high-heeled shoe or a telephone being used to beat him, stating, "I wanted to make sure my children didn't experience that kind of upbringing."

9. Texts related to Depp, his friend and his sister were shown in court

Depp's texts to actor Paul Bettany were shown during the hearing, which revealed that he told the actor about an occasion when he drank too much in presence of Heard. The Stepfather fame's lawyer read out loud, "I, of course, pounded and displayed ugly colours to Amber on a recent journey. I am an insane person. And not so fair-headed after too much of the drink. Weed, pills, fine. Booze? My capacity is too large and won't stop. Ugly and sad. Oh, how I love it."

The chats between Johnny Depp and his sister Christi were also shared as evidence from Amber Heard's side. Christie wrote to Depp about Heard, "She wants to talk to me, she doesn't know what to do. Loves you, but doesn't always know what to do. She's worried about it all". Depp wrote back, "It was not pleasant today. I wasn't aware she had another [expletive] photoshoot tomorrow. That's really why she [expletive] left. I don't need actress [expletive] and her [expletive] ambition".

10. Depp admitted to trashing Hotel rooms in the past

Further, into the hearing, Heard's lawyer questioned Depp, "You've trashed hotel rooms before simply because you've had a bad couple of days and an unpleasant time". The Mortdecai actor replied, "Correct. I have assaulted a couch or two. Yes, sir".

The lawyer further asked, "And you'd said in an interview one time, you said the following, quote: 'You know, you have bad days, and you know, some guys go play golf, some guys you know, smash hotel rooms.' You've said that before, right?" Depp replied, "As a joke."

11. Depp alleged Heard left faecal matter in their bed

Depp claimed that when Amber was at Coachella, he had gone to the penthouse the couple shared. After he went there, Depp found fecal matter left in the bed. He said during the trial, "That was as absurd and grotesque and cruel and then I was shown a picture of what the problem was".

Image: AP