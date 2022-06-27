Johnny Depp Wants To Move Forward In Life After Trial; ‘wishes No Ill Will For Amber'

Hollywood star Johnny Depp was recently in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and the jury announced a verdict in his favour. While Amber Heard earlier mentioned that she would stand by her testimony till her 'dying day' and claimed she was paying the price for 'speaking truth to power' during her interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC, it was recently revealed that Depp wants to move forward in life.

Reports claim Johnny Depp does not wish ill will for Amber Heard

According to Hollywood Life, the sources close to Depp recently told the outlet that the actor does not wish any ill will for Amber Heard after emerging as a winner of the defamation trial against her. Adding to it, it was also reported that Depp wasn't planning to jump on the social media hate bandwagon and stated that he just wanted to move forward with his own life.

Moreover, the sources reflected on how Johnny Depp was awaiting his tour next year and had a ton of other projects lined up in the meantime. The sources also claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was happier than he had been in a long time and mentioned that it was a whole new chapter for him.

The source revealed, “After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life. Johnny can’t wait to go on tour next year and even though it’s a ways away he has a ton of projects lined up to keep him very busy in the meantime. Johnny is happier than he has been in a long time and he feels like this is a whole new chapter for him. Music has always been cathartic for Johnny and this is really what he needs right now after all the stress and drama he’s dealt with for the past several years.”

After the high-profile trial came to an end, the jury announced a verdict favouring Depp. They declared that Heard defamed Depp in the op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. They also awarded Johnny Depp $5 Million in punitive damages and an additional $10 Million in compensatory damages. Heard was also awarded $2 Million in compensatory damages.

Image: AP