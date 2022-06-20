Johnny Depp Warns Fans About His Imposters On Social Media; Asks Them To 'remain Cautious'

Johnny Depp is enjoying massive love and adulation from his fans following his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The actor, who has been constantly updating netizens about his whereabouts on social media, recently issued a statement warning them about fake handles claiming to be him. As soon as Depp was made aware of these imposters, he clarified he doesn't have any side or private accounts.

Asking them to 'stay cautious', he listed the accounts handled by him and his team, who are working to 'combat the problem'.

Johnny Depp warns fans about his imposters on social media

Taking to his Instagram handle, Depp stated, "I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854."

The actor continued, "I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X."

Meanwhile, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star has turned to music after winning the intense legal battle against his ex-wife and recently announced a new album titled 18 with Jeff Beck.

Soon after his defamation trial victory, Depp announced his new album with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. 18 will comprise 13 tracks and is set to release on July 15. It will also mark the 59-year-old's first major release since the highly-publicised battle.

According to Beck's official YouTube handle, the album "draws its title from the youthful spirit and creativity they discovered in recording together." The album's lead single This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr has been released.

Apart from the album, Depp is reportedly getting primetime promos from brands again. The Dior fragrance brand ambassador's win also led to increased sales of the product following his win. He was roped in as the face of the fragrance back in 2015.