Johnny Depp Wins Appeal To Determine If Amber Heard Donated Divorce Settlement To ACLU

Johnny Depp's recent victory against Amber Heard

According to a report by People, upon Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce, the latter had pledged that she would donate her $7 million settlement to both the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. According to court papers obtained by PeopleMagazine, Depp and his lawyers have been asking both organizations to disclose how much Heard has donated. Now, a judge in New York has granted Depp the permission to satisfy his curiosity and the ACLU has been asked to release documents to confirm.

Depp sued the ACLU back in May to force the nonprofit to reveal whether Heard made the donations she pledged after their divorce settlement. He previously claimed Heard hadn't donated the money and hoped to overturn the decision in his "wife-beater" libel case against the U.K.'s The Sun. However, Heard's lawyers conveniently claimed that the donations were "pledged to pay over 10 years," by her and added that the ACLU "understood" this.

To support this, the actress's attorneys provided their own evidence, which they said showed Heard has gifted $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the CHLA through anonymous donors.

Has Amber Heard paid the money she pledged after her divorce?

Upon winning the lawsuit, Depp's attorney, Benjamin Chew, told People that, "Mr Depp is most gratified by the Court's decision."

According to the report, on July 22, People was provided a transcript by Amber Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft. Bredehoft at the time said that Heard would eventually donate the money to the ACLU and the CHLA however, it would take time and that they didn't know when it would be. They also mentioned that she had made "the first payment toward the pledges," claiming "more than a million" each to the ACLU and CHLA.

In a statement, Bredehoft said:

We produced the documents from the ACLU on how much she has. She has always said she fully intends to continue to give the full $7 million, but she can't do it yet. She will do it when she can. But she has given a significant amount to both.

