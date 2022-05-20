Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Calls Actor 'jealous Man' Amid Legal Battle With Heard

Actor Johnny Depp's legal battle with second wife Amber Heard has witnessed several ups and down with both sides keeping their stand. Recently, amid the ongoing battle, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ex-wife Ellen Barkin dwelled into their past relationship and shared details about the actor's behavioural pattern.

On May 19, according to reports by E-News, footage from Barkin's deposition which was shot in November 2019—was played inside a Virginia courtroom amid the defamation trial. In the video, the 68-year-old star, who appeared alongside Depp in 1998's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, testified that her former flame exhibited "demanding" and "controlling" behaviour during their time together in the '90s.

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin testifies in legal battle

Depp's ex Barkin testified that their "purely platonic" friendship turned into a "sexual" one in 1994 when she moved to Hollywood. During then, she revealed the two stars saw each other three to four times a week for several months.

Shedding light on the behaviour of the actor, Barkin revealed that Depp was just a "jealous man." She further testified that Depp would ask her then, "Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?"

During the trial, Barkin had even claimed how eventually their relationship turned toxic and recounted an old incident. She shared how once Depp got "very, very angry" over a scratch on her back because "he insisted it came from me having s** with a person who hasn't him." She added that it was "very common" for the Pirates of the Caribbean star to get jealous.

Towards the end of the testimony, The New Normal star added that Depp would eventually break off their relationship, saying it was a "big goodbye" and she "never heard from him again after that."

The 58-year-old star is suing ex-wife Amber for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though the post did not mention Depp in person, however, the actor is suing Heard for tarnishing his personal and professional life. The trail of the highly-publicised Depp-Heard case is set to end on May 27, 2022.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/Theeightsesrule