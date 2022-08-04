Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Levels New Accusations Against Actor; 'He Gave Me...'

Months after winning the infamous defamation trial against his ex-wife-actor Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin has made some serious accusations against him. In the unsealed documents, the 68-year-old actor has reportedly revealed that he gave her quaalude (sedative and hypnotic medication) the first time they had sex, adding that the Mortdecai actor was drunk a lot of time and was controlling and abusive.

Ellen Barkin was introduced as a witness by Amber Heard's team during the six-week trial and amid various shocking alleged claims from the pre-recorded testimonies, Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ex-girlfriend's allegations have made headlines again. In her deposition from Depp vs. Heard trial, Barkin claimed that Depp had a "world of violence around him".

Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin levels new accusations against him

Further speaking about the incident, Ellen recalled that Johnny would ask her 'where are you going, who are you going with' and 'what did you do last night'. She continued adding that she once had a scratch on her back 'that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from having sex with a person 'who wasn’t him’.

As per Daily Mail, Ellen even talked about the first time they had sex. She said, "He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***. He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time." Though their relationship lasted for several months, Barkin stated that during that period, she saw him using cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs. She further called her ex-boyfriend a 'yeller' and 'verbally abusive'.

Ellen Barkin's testimony was videotaped on November 22, 2019, and was played for the seven-person jury hearing the defamation case in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which became a major talk of the town. The Alice in Wonderland actor filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife following which the world witnessed some shocking barbs being traded between the actors.

On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizable compensation to her ex-husband. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

