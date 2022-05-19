Johnny Depp’s Fan Spends Over Rs 23 Lakh To Witness His Trial With Amber Heard In Person

The infamous defamation trial of ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has created a buzz all around the globe with fans going to the extent of spending lakhs of money to see the trial in person and some waiting outside the courtroom in cars for just a single update. Heard is being sued by the Pirates of the Caribbean star for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Johnny Depp's fan spends lakhs of money to watch his trial in person

According to the People magazine, a 59-year-old woman named Ivan De Boer, who claims to be a fan of Depp, has spent over $30,000, that is Rs 23 lakh, on her travel and stay expenses just to watch Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial in person. She said, "I took my whole year's vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically."

The woman went on to say that she has no regrets about spending her time and money on the trial and that she would, in fact, have regretted had she not attended it. The report by the publication also stated that many people are travelling to Virginia to see Johnny Depp and the ongoing trial. Not only this, some are even sleeping in their cars to cut down the accommodation expenses.

What's going on in the trial?

As per the recent development in the trial, Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez appeared in court and claimed that Depp repeatedly hit her sister during the four years they were in a relationship. While recalling an incident from the past, she revealed how Depp and Heard were having a fight and while she was witnessing the same, the Mortdecai actor ran towards her and hit her in the back.

Furthermore, she mentioned that as Depp's security guard managed to separate him and Heard, she took her sister to her apartment while they could hear Depp shouting, “I f*****ghate you! I f*****g hate you both! You f*****g c**ts! You f*****g who***!”

