Johnny Depp’s Instagram Followers Grow Manifold After Trial Win Against Amber Heard

It's been weeks since Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the much-public defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict noted that the Aquaman actor defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed hinting at being a victim of domestic violence. Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, while Heard, who had counter-sued, received $2 million.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star enjoys immense popularity which is evident from the actor's social media handles. After making his debut on the photo-blogging site in April 2020, the Mortdecai actor's followers racked up to over 1 million in no time. At the beginning of his legal case with Heard, his Instagram followers were over 5.8 million, but within a month, Depp hit 10 million followers and now after winning the trial, his followers witnessed a massive jump.

Johnny Depp’s Instagram followers witness massive jump

Depp's Instagram handle has seen a spike in followers, as in mid-May when the case was still on, his followers were 16.9 million. After the court verdict in his favour, the followers have jumped to 26 million.

Depp amassed a tremendous amount of support amid his trial against Amber Heard, but he reportedly lost several projects including the famous Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3 after the latter made allegations including domestic violence and sexual abuse, among others against the former. Amid his ex-wife's accusations and the setback for him in a case against a UK-based publication over an article on Heard, he not only faced a lot of outrage, but was seemingly sidelined from the Hollywood industry. However, things seem to be looking up for Depp as his victory in the defamation trial was cheered by his massive fan following on social media.

The verdict was announced in Depp's favour soon after which the actor took to his Instagram space and wrote, "And six years later, the jury gave my life back, I am truly humbled."

Depp also seems to have moved on as he is set to release an album with Jeff Beck.