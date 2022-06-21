Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow Appears On Disneyland Castle; Fans Say 'maybe It's A Sign'

While Johnny Depp had clearly iterated that 'nothing on this Earth' will make him go back to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, speculations about his return have surfaced online following his character Jack Sparrow's appearance in Disney's light show. The Magic Kingdom Castle in Disneyland Paris displayed Depp's character during a Pirates of the Caribbean fireworks display for the first time in four years.

It is pertinent to note that Disney had distanced itself from Depp in 2018 following Amber Heard's allegations against him, however, the star's latest victory in the defamation trial seemed to have turned the tides in his favour. Several videos and tweets of Disneyland Paris have been making rounds on the internet, with fans claiming 'it's a sign.'

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow appears on Disneyland Castle in Paris

As Disneyland dropped Depp's image as Jack Sparrow, netizens have expressed mixed reactions to their post. However, the video making rounds on social media features loud cheers and rooting from people in the crowd as Captain Jack Sparrow appears. It was followed by one of his iconic dialogues from the film. Take a look.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

The clip has garnered varied reactions from Twitteratis, with some demanding an apology from Disney for how they severed ties with Depp. Meanwhile, a few maintained that there's no need for an apology considering the kind of texts Depp sent to Amber, wondering why Disney would 'want someone like that to represent their company'.

why would they apologize …? did any of you hear the texts he would send to amber? why would they want someone like that to represent their company — joey (@j0eymontesano) June 19, 2022

Maybe it’s a sign…….. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ???? — Femichista (@Femichista1) June 19, 2022

Not enough of an olive branch. Until i see an apology, him in a movie, disney is history for me. — HudaHadi (@hehudahahadi) June 19, 2022

During the defamation trial, Depp cleared the stance about his reunion with Disney, agreeing that even if they came to him with '$300 million and a million alpacas', he will still turn them down.

