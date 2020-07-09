Johnny Depp's 'joke Texts' Swapped With Paul About Amber Create Ruckus In Courtroom?

As per recent developments in Johnny Depp’s case, the actor allegedly swapped texts with British actor Paul Bettany about ‘setting Amber Heard on fire’. As per a report by a leading news daily, Johnny Depp also spoke about ‘physically assaulting Amber’s burnt corpse’. The revelations were reportedly made when Johnny Depp was cross-examined on the stand by the lawyer and was asked about the series of text messages he exchanged with Bettany in his recent courtroom trial. The report further adds that the pair appeared to joke about setting Heard on fire and enjoying the pleasure of seeing ‘Amber Heard drown before his eyes’.

The lawyer claimed that the actor branded his ex-wife a 'witch' simply for trying to help him recover from his addiction. Adding to the same, the lawyer, who represented Amber, said that when she reacted 'aggressively' to his alleged drug abuse, Johnny Depp became violent and 'delusional.' Reportedly, the lawyers also slammed Johnny Depp for questioning Amber’s ‘firm’ stance on his sobriety.

The last trial

In their last trial, a shocking video was reportedly played in the court’s recent appearing, which features actor Johnny Depp throwing a wine bottle to the floor in a 'drunken rage' at Amber Heard. The video also features Johnny Depp cussing Amber and slamming the cupboard doors of the kitchen cabinet, claims a report published by a leading news agency. The report further adds that Johnny Depp is promising to show Amber ‘What crazy is’. Reportedly, as the video proceeds towards the end, the actor notices the camera and grabs the device, which was placed at the kitchen counter.

The same report further adds that Johnny Depp took to the stands today and confessed that he has never hit Amber Heard, which a newspaper had alleged and remarked that it was 'inconceivable' that he would ever hit a woman. In a new row in the court, Depp alleged that Amber Heard was a 'calculating, narcissistic sociopath' who married him only to further her career. In the court, Depp also cited another incident where Amber Heard 'repeatedly' punched him in the face on a private jet in 2014. Depp also claimed that Amber Heard severed his finger in Australia.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

