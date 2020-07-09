Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows Private Hospitals To Treat Coronavirus Patients; Fixes Pricing

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday granted permission to private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in the states and fixed the treatment rates for both critical and non-critical patients. According to an official order, the patients will be treated under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme and the private hospitals should get permission from the District Collector and get notified.

'Necessary to use the services of Private hospitals'

The order was issued by K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy. The order states that "In view of the increase in the no. of COVID -19 cases in the State, it is very much necessary to utilise the services of the Private hospitals to treat the COVID patients and there is an urgent need to fix the rates in Private hospital during this pandemic."

"Accordingly, a Technical Committee was constituted and a meeting was convened on 20.06.2020 under the Chairmanship of the Special Chief Secretary, HM&FW department. The Technical Committee has suggested the ceiling rates for packages for treatment of COVID -19 in Designated COVID 19 Government Hospitals/Designated COVID -19 Private Hospitals/ Other Hospitals."

Govt fixes the per-day cost of treatment

As per the order, the government has fixed the total cost per day for a non-critical patient at an Aarogyasri-empanelled private hospital at Rs 3,250.

For patients requiring critical care, the government, as per the recommendations of the committee, has fixed the per-day cost between Rs 5,480 and Rs 10,380 depending on the need for use of ICU, ventilator and other equipment. The per-day cost for patients requiring critical care has been fixed between Rs 5,480 and Rs 10, 380 depending on the requirement of ICU facility, ventilator and other treatment procedures and equipment.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The active number of cases stands at 10,894 in the state, according to the state Health Department. "With an increase of 1,062 cases, the tally of positive cases in the state has surged to 22,259 including 11,101 discharged and 264 deaths," said the state Command Control Room.

